The Paris Lamar County Health District reported 1 new death from COVID on Thursday. The district also reported 441 active cases of the virus and 123 total deaths. Meanwhile, the Texas DSHS coronavirus dashboard reports 605 active cases in Lamar County and 165 total deaths.

Confirmed Cases 2,963 Probable Cases 3,894 Fatalities 165 Active Cases (Estimated) 605 Recovered (Estimated) 6,087