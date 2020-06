Lamar County COVID-19 Case Count Climbs to 145

As of today, 5/29/2020 Lamar County has been notified of an additional 7 COVID-19 cases. They consist of a 22 year old male, 25 year old male, 31

year old male, 32 year old male, 38 year old female, 39 year old female, 58 year old male.

Lamar County has 145 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seven are travel related and 138

community spread.