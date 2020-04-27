Lamar County COVID-19 Case Count Hits 57

Update- COVID-19 update from the Paris-Lamar County Health District:

On 4/27/2020 the Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of an additional 7 COVID-19 cases, for a total of 57 cases in Lamar County.

Of the 57 cases, 7 are travel related and 50 community spread.

Of the 57 cases, 47 are affiliated with Paris Healthcare Nursing Home staff and residents.

All positive patients have been notified and quarantined immediately.

It is imperative at this time that everyone continue to maintain social distancing and the Health District strongly recommends wearing masks in public places.

Age 0-9: none

Age 10-19: none

Age 20-29: 2 females

Age 30-39: 2 males, 2 females

Age 40-49: 4 females

Age 50-59: 3 males, 4 females

Age 60-69: 11 males, 11 females

Age 70-79: 2 males, 8 females

Age 80 plus: 4 males, 4 females

In addition, there are approximately 58 persons under monitoring