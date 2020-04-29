Lamar County COVID-19 Cases Climb to 61

Update- 4/29/2020 COVID-19 update from the Paris-Lamar County Health District.

As previously announced, today the Health District was notified of the first COVID-19 related death associated with Paris Healthcare Center Nursing Facility.

In addition, on 4/29/2020 the Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of an additional 4 COVID-19 cases, for a total of 61 cases in Lamar County.