Lamar County COVID-19 Cases Climb to 61

Update- 4/29/2020 COVID-19 update from the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
As previously announced, today the Health District was notified of the first COVID-19 related death associated with Paris Healthcare Center Nursing Facility.
In addition, on 4/29/2020 the Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of an additional 4 COVID-19 cases, for a total of 61 cases in Lamar County.
Of the 61 cases, 7 are travel related and 54 community spread.
Of the 61 cases, 48 are affiliated with Paris Healthcare Nursing Home staff and residents, 13 cases are unrelated.
All positive patients have been notified and quarantined immediately.
It is imperative at this time that everyone continue to maintain social distancing and the Health District strongly recommends wearing masks in public places.
Age 0-9: none
Age 10-19: 1 female
Age 20-29: 2 females
Age 30-39: 2 males, 2 females
Age 40-49: 1 male, 5 females
Age 50-59: 3 males, 5 females
Age 60-69: 11 males, 11 females
Age 70-79: 2 males, 8 females
Age 80 plus: 4 males, 4 females
In addition, there are approximately 62 persons under monitoring.
Of the cases in Lamar County, 6 have recovered.