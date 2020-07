Lamar County Covid 19 Report 07.23.20

On Thursday 07.23.20 the Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of the following 7 COVID-19 cases:

Positive PCR= 7 (30 year old female, 31 year old female, 40 year old female, 45 year old male, 60 year old male, 63 year old female and a 63 year old female)

Positive Antigen = 0

Positive Antibodies = 0

Lamar County has 530 COVID-19 cases. 7 are travel related and 523 community spread

As of today, 334 positives have recovered. As of today, there are 165 active COVID-19 cases.

15 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.