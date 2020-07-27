Lamar County COVID-19 Report 07.27.20

The Paris-Lamar County Health District received notification Monday of the following seven COVID-19 cases:

Positive PCR= 6

They are a 28-year-old female, a 46-year-old female, a 57-year-old female, a 92-year-old female, a 92-year-old female, and a 95-year-old female.

Positive Antigen= 0

Positive Antibodies= 1 (A four-year-old female)

Lamar County has 577 COVID-19 cases with seven travel-related and 570 community spread. As of Monday, 412 positives have recovered, and there are 133 active COVID-19 cases with 577 total cases-412 recovered 17 antibodies tests, and 15 deaths.