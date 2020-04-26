Lamar County COVID-19 Case Count Soars To 50

Update 4/26/2020 COVID-19 from the Paris-Lamar County Health District:

In the past 24 hours, the current positive COVID-19 cases in Lamar County have increased to 50, with seven travel-related and 43 community spread.

After standing up a drive-thru testing site on Saturday 4/25/2020, the Paris-Lamar County Health District has received results that 41 of the positive cases are associated with Paris Healthcare Nursing Home, representing a combination of both staff and residents.

Authorities notified all positive patients and quarantined them immediately. It is imperative at this time that everyone maintains social distancing, and we strongly recommend wearing masks in public places.

Age 0-9: 0

Age 10-19: 0

Age 0-29: 2 females

Age 30-39: 2 males, 1 female

Age 40-49: 4 females

Age 50-59: 3 males, 4 females

Age 60-69: 10 males, 9 females

Age 70-79: 2 males, 5 females

Age 80 plus: 4 males, 4 females

Also, there are approximately 40 persons under monitoring.