Lamar County COVID-19 UPDATE 05.22.20

As of today, 5/22/2020 Lamar County has been notified of an additional 5 COVID-19 cases. These consist of a 10 yr old female, a 22 yr old female, a 26 yr old male, a 32 yr old female and a 76 yr old female.

Lamar County has a total of 133 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seven are travel related and 126 community spread.