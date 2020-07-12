Lamar County COVID-19 Update 07.12.20

On Sunday, 7/12/2020, Lamar County received notification of an additional 13 COVID-19 cases. Their age and gender will be in tomorrow’s report.

Lamar County has 410 confirmed COVID-19 cases with seven travel-related and 403 community spread. As of Sunday, 246 positives have recovered, and there are 150 active COVID-19 cases. There are 14 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop this highly contagious virus.

Individuals may not be in a group larger than ten, including those within the individual’s household. Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others, not in the individual’s home. Reducing in-person contact includes maintaining six feet of separation from individuals. When keeping six feet of separation is not feasible, you should utilize other methods to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other everyday objects.

Age 0-9: 2 males 2 females

Age 10-19: 7 males 13 females

Age 20-29: 34 males. 53 females

Age 30-39: 30 males 42 females

Age 40-49: 13 males 37 females

Age 50-59: 33 males 35 females

Age 60-69: 24 males 27 females

Age 70-79: 10 males 21 females

Age 80 +: 7 males 7 females