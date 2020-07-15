Lamar County COVID 19 Update 07.15.20

On 7/15/2020 the Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of an additional COVID-19 related death.

The COVID-19 related death reported today is a 82 year old female.

This makes 15 COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.

On 7/15/2020 Lamar County has been notified additional 13 COVID-19 cases:

A 12 year old female, 19 year old female, 22 male, 27 year old female, 29 year old female, 31 year old female, 36 year old female, 38 female, 41 year old female, 47 year old male, 48 year old male, 71 year old male, and a 72 year female.

Age and gender of the 15 positives from yesterday’s report:

6 month old female, 20 year old male, 22 year old female, 23 year old male, 25 year old female, 42 year old female, 46 year old female, 46 year old female, 53 year old male, 54 year old female, 54 year old male, 57 year old male, 58 year old male, 60 year old female, and 74 year old female.

Lamar County has 446 confirmed COVID19 cases

7 are travel related and 439 community spread

As of today, 285 positives have recovered.

As of today, there are 146 active COVID-19 cases.

15 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus:

Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.

0-9 2 males 4 females

10-19 7 males 15 females

20-29 39 males 59 females

30-39. 31 males 50 females

40-49 16 males 42 females

50-59 38 males 39 females

60-69 25 males 29 females

70-79 11 males 24 females

80 + 7 males 8 females