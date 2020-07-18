" /> Lamar County COVID-19 Update 07.18.20 – EastTexasRadio.com
Lamar County COVID-19 Update 07.18.20

5 hours ago

 

 On Saturday,  Lamar County has been notified of an additional 5 COVID-19 cases:
A 18 year old female, 22 year old female, 23 year old female, 34 year old female and a 56 year old female.
The 10 from Friday’s report consist of the following:
A 4 ½ year old male, 19 year old male, 27 year old female, 31 year old female, 34 year old female, a 37 year old male, 44 year old female, 46 year old female, 47 year old male, a 57 year old male,
Lamar County has 470 confirmed COVID19 cases.
7 are travel related and 463 community spread.
As of today, 295 positives have recovered.
As of today, there are 160 active COVID-19 cases.
15 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus:
Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.
0-9 3 males 4 females
10-19 9 males 17 females
20-29 39 males 63 females
30-39 33 males 53 females
40-49 17 males 45 females
50-59 39 males 41 females
60-69 25 males 31 females
70-79 11 males 24 females
80 + 7 males 8 females

