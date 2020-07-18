Lamar County COVID-19 Update 07.18.20

On Saturday, Lamar County has been notified of an additional 5 COVID-19 cases:

A 18 year old female, 22 year old female, 23 year old female, 34 year old female and a 56 year old female.

The 10 from Friday’s report consist of the following:

A 4 ½ year old male, 19 year old male, 27 year old female, 31 year old female, 34 year old female, a 37 year old male, 44 year old female, 46 year old female, 47 year old male, a 57 year old male,

Lamar County has 470 confirmed COVID19 cases.

7 are travel related and 463 community spread.

As of today, 295 positives have recovered.

As of today, there are 160 active COVID-19 cases.

15 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus:

Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.

0-9 3 males 4 females

10-19 9 males 17 females

20-29 39 males 63 females

30-39 33 males 53 females

40-49 17 males 45 females

50-59 39 males 41 females

60-69 25 males 31 females

70-79 11 males 24 females