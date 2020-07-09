Lamar County COVID 19 Update

The Paris-Lamar County Health District was notified of an additional COVID-19 related death Thursday.

This makes 14 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.

Today 7/9/2020 marks the highest COVID-19 confirmed case count to date.

On 7/9/2020 Lamar County has been notified of an additional 24 COVID-19 cases:

An 18 year old female, a 20 year old male, 21 year old male, a 24 year old female, a 25 year old female, a 26 year old female, 27 year old male, a 27 year old male, a 29 year old female, a 33 year old female, a 33 year old female, 33 year old female, 38 year old female, 40 year old male, 46 year old male, 48 year old female, 51 year old male, 51 year old male, a54 year old male, 55 female, 57 male, 59 year old female, 65 year old female and an 81 year old female.

Lamar County has 377 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

7 are travel related and 370 community spread.

As of today, 240 positives have recovered.

As of today, there are 123 active COVID-19 cases.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus:

Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.

Age 0-9: 2 males 1 female

Age 10-19: 6 males 11 females

Age 20-29: 33 males 51 females

Age 30-39: 29 males 39 females

Age 40-49: 13 males 34 females

Age 50-59: 31 males 35 females

Age 60-69: 23 males 26 females

Age 70-79: 10 males 20 females

Age 80 +: 7 males 7 females