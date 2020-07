Lamar County Covid 19 Update

On TUesday, 07.28.20, the Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of the following 15 COVID-19 cases:

Positive PCR= 13 (17 year old male, 22 year old female, 23 year old female, 24 year old male, 27 year old male, 35 year old male, 35 year old female, 40 year old male, 52 year old male, 65 year old male, 74 year old female, 74 year old female and a 88 year old male)

Positive Antigen= 0

Positive Antibodies= 2 (34 year old male and a 55 year old female)

Lamar County has 592 COVID-19 cases. 7 are travel related and 585 community spread.

As of today, 418 positives have recovered.

As of today, there are 140 active COVID-19 cases (592 total cases-418 recovered-19 antibody tests-15 deaths= 140 active cases)

15 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.