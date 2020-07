Lamar County COVID 19 Update Report

From Paris-Lamar County Health District

New state guidelines require all regional and local health departments to include all COVID-19 related testing in daily reporting. Starting July 22 and moving forward the Paris-Lamar County Health District will begin reporting the following COVID-19 related tests: PCR, Antigen and Antibodies.

On 7/22/2020 the Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of the following 27 COVID-19 cases:

Positive PCR= 7 (26 year old male, 37 year old female, 43 year old female, 45 year old female, 57 year old female, 74 year old female and a 78 year old male)

Positive Antigen= 4 (25 year old female, 28 year old male, 44 year old female, and a 84 year old female)

Positive Antibodies= 16 (20 year old female, 22 year old female, 23 year old female, 25 year old female, 29 year old female, 38 year old female, 40 year old female, 49 year old male, 50 year old female, 51 year old female, 51 year old female, 58 year old female, 60 year old male, 63 year old female, 79 year old female, and a 96 year old female)