Lamar County COVID 19 UPDATE

The Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of an additional 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

35 year old male, 46 year old female, 47 year old female, 65 year old female, 66 year old male, 73 year old male (Stillhouse), 75 year old male, 77 year old male.

As of today, 5/11/2020 Lamar County has 104 confirmed case of COVID-19.

7 are travel related, and 97 are community spread.

Age 0-9: none

Age 10-19: 2 male, 1 female

Age 20-29: 1 male, 7 females

Age 30-39: 5 males, 5 females

Age 40-49: 4 male, 11 females

Age 50-59: 5 males, 8 females

Age 60-69: 14 males, 16 females

Age 70-79: 5 males, 9 females

Age 80 plus: 6 males, 5 females

20 positives have recovered

Nursing home update will be given on 5/12/2020.