The Paris – Lamar County Health District reported one new death from COVID on Wednesday, as well as 42 positive PCR and 51positive Antigen coronavirus tests. Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 957 active Covid cases and a total of 177 fatalities in Lamar County.

TDSHS LAmar County

Confirmed Cases3,149

Probable Cases4,706

Fatalities177

Active Cases (Estimated)957

Recovered (Estimated)6,721