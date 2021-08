The Paris-Lamar County Health District report shows 9 new confirmed PCR cases for Covid 19 and 61 new confirmed Antigen cases. The number of active confirmed Covid cases in Lamar County is 357. As of Saturday, the immunization rate was listed at 28.8 percent. The Texas DSHS Coronavirus Dashboard continues to show 161 fatalities in Lamar County. One hospital official is calling the current surge, the “ epidemic of the unvaccinated”.