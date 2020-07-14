Lamar County Covid Update

Lamar County has been notified of an additional 15 COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Age and gender of positives will be detailed on tomorrows report.

Lamar County has 433 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

7 are travel related and 426 community spread.

As of today, 269 positives have recovered.

As of today, there are 150 active COVID-19 cases.

14 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus:

Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.

0-9 2 males 3 females

10-19 7 males 13 females

20-29 36 males 55 females

30-39 31 males 47 females

40-49 14 males 38 females

50-59 34 males 38 females

60-69 25 males 28 females

70-79 10 males 22 females

80 + 7 males 8 females