The Paris–Lamar County Health District reports one new death from COVID-19. There were also nine new Positive PCR’s, 12 Positive Antigen, and one Positive Antibody test. Meanwhile, the Texas DSHS reports 959 active cases of the virus in Lamar County.

Statewide, Tuesday, Health officials reported 10.534 new COVID cases, 346 deaths, and 11,658 current hospitalizations.