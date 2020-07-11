" /> Lamar County Covid Update Saturday 07.11.20 – EastTexasRadio.com
Lamar County Covid Update Saturday 07.11.20

7 hours ago

On Saturday, 7/11/2020, Lamar County received notification of an additional five COVID-19 cases.

They are a 19-year-old female, a 29-year-old male, a 31-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, and a 38-year-old male.

Lamar County has 397 confirmed COVID-19 cases with seven travel-related and 390 community spread.

Today, 246 positives have recovered, and 137 active COVID-19 cases with 14 COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop this highly contagious virus.

Individuals may not be in a group larger than ten individuals, including those within the individual’s household. Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others, not in the individual’s home. Reducing in-person contact includes maintaining six feet of separation from individuals. When keeping six feet of separation is not feasible, you should utilize other methods to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other everyday objects.

Age 0-9: 2 males, 2 females

Age 10-19: 7 males, 13 females

Age 20-29: 34 males, 53 females

Age 30-39: 30 males, 42 females

Age 40-49: 13 males, 37 females

Age 50-59: 33 males, 35 females

Age 60-69: 24 males, 27 females

Age 70-79: 10 males, 21 females

