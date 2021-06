The Texas Department of State Health Services Coronavirus Dashboard shows 36 active cases of COVID in Lamar County. The total number of fatalities remains at 157 ave been 5,753 recoveries.

The Paris Lamar County COVID Center offers vaccinations of all three vaccines free to anyone aged 12 and over. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins welcome. Call 903-715-0422 or go by 1128 Clarksville St. Suite 150, Mon-Fri 9:00 am until 4:00 pm.