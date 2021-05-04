" /> Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Submits Resignation Under Fire, Local Party Refuses to Accept it – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Leighann Welk Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Submits Resignation Under Fire, Local Party Refuses to Accept it

2 hours ago

 

Lamar County Democratic Party Chair Gary O’Connor has submitted his resignation  after his racist comment  on social media about US Senator Tim Scott created outrage online and across the country. Local party officials, however, after meeting with local party members,  issued a statement refusing to accept it. O’ Connor called Senator Scott an “oreo”  after  Scott presented the Republican response  to President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress. “Oreo” is a racially derogatory term that refers to a Black person who is perceived as acting White. Governor Abbott called for O’Connor’s resignation as did US Congressman Pat Fallon, who represents the area in Congress. O’Connor has apologized for what he called his “ inappropriate and hurtful use of racist term” he used to describe Sen. Scott. He added that the comments was “insensitive”  and embarrassed him and his party.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     