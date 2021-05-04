Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Submits Resignation Under Fire, Local Party Refuses to Accept it

Lamar County Democratic Party Chair Gary O’Connor has submitted his resignation after his racist comment on social media about US Senator Tim Scott created outrage online and across the country. Local party officials, however, after meeting with local party members, issued a statement refusing to accept it. O’ Connor called Senator Scott an “oreo” after Scott presented the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress. “Oreo” is a racially derogatory term that refers to a Black person who is perceived as acting White. Governor Abbott called for O’Connor’s resignation as did US Congressman Pat Fallon, who represents the area in Congress. O’Connor has apologized for what he called his “ inappropriate and hurtful use of racist term” he used to describe Sen. Scott. He added that the comments was “insensitive” and embarrassed him and his party.