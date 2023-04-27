Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Lamar County Deputies Investigating Mailbox Thefts

 

Lamar County deputies are investigating a recent increase in crimes involving mail theft. These thefts involve personal checks being stolen from mailboxes.  Victims of these crimes have placed personal checks in their mailboxes for bill payment purposes and have raised flags on mailboxes to indicate outgoing mail. This is when suspects act and steal outgoing mail. These personal checks are then changed and possibly duplicated for criminal purposes. These suspects will also steal mail as soon as its delivered and use the identifying information contained for criminal purposes.

