Lamar County Detectives Arrest Sex Offenders

From Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Over the last several weeks Detectives with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office began investigations on several Lamar County Sex Offenders for their compliance. During the investigation Detectives found that three Lamar County Sex Offenders were not in compliance with their Duties to register as a Sex Offender. The information gathered in this investigation lead to warrants being issued for the arrest of three Lamar County men.

On August 16, 2018 a warrant was issued for James Michael White of Roxton, TX by the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office for Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually. On August 17, 2018 Lamar County Detectives traveled to Grayson County to search for White. With the assistance of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration Detectives. White was located in Grayson County and arrested. White was held in Grayson County and then transported to Lamar County where he is currently being held on a $20,000 bond.

On August 24, 2018 a warrant was issued for Michael Anthony Feith of Powderly, TX by the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office for Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/Annually. On August 29, 2018 Lamar County Sheriff’s Detectives traveled to Choctaw County to search for Feith. With the assistance of the Hugo Police Department Detectives, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma Tribal Police, Feith was located in Choctaw County and arrested. Feith was transported to the Choctaw County Jail by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Feith is currently being held in the Choctaw County Jail on an unrelated charge, and will be extradited back to Lamar County at a later date.

On August 29, 2018 a warrant was issued for Rocky Lee Johnson of Powderly, TX by the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office for Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/Annually. On August 30, 2018 Johnson was arrested by Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Detectives. Johnson was transported to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Jail by Pct. 4 Constable Rick Easterwood, where he was booked in and is currently waiting for a bond to be set.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the agencies involved with their assistance in apprehending these men.