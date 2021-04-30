Lamar County Double Homicide Victims Identified, Suspects Charged

Lamar County investigators have identified the victims of a double homicide as 53-year-old Ronald Edward Hostetler Jr of Paris and 38-year-old Cassie Mullens Head of Wright City, Oklahoma. They were murdered at a residence in the northwestern part of the county. James Henry Elrod III has been charged with murder, and Carylon Lynell Elrod at this time is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. They were arrested after they were found hiding in a camper in Haworth, Oklahoma. Authorities had received information from McCurtain County deputies that the pair had been seen in Idabel in the suspect vehicle, which had been stolen from the victims.

Press Release from Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass and Chief Deputy Tommy Moore

On Monday April 26, 2021, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a deceased person call in the northwest part of Lamar County. Deputies arrived on scene and found a 38-year-old female and a 53-year-old male deceased. Detectives learned that a vehicle was missing from the residence belonging to the family of the deceased male. Detectives also learned that two other persons, a male and female identified as a James Henry Elrod III and a Carylon Lynell Elrod, were living at the residence and they were missing. Sheriff Detectives and Texas Ranger Stacy McNeal worked the scene as a double homicide and warrants were quickly obtained for both James Henry Elrod III and Carylon Elrod for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Detectives learned that both these individuals were from the Southeastern Oklahoma area and they were seen a short time later in Idabel Oklahoma in the vehicle.

Sheriff Detectives and Ranger McNeal along with several Law enforcement agencies: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, US Marshal’s Service, McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in De Queen Arkansas, assisted in the search for James Henry Elrod III and Carylon Elrod. Information was gained by the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office that led Sheriff Deputies and OSBI agents to a camper in the Hayworth, Oklahoma area where both Elrod’s were found hiding and taken into custody.

On April 29, 2021, during further investigation in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, the vehicle suspects fled in was recovered in the Hayworth, Oklahoma area by Sheriff Detectives.

On April 30th, 2021, two arrest warrants for Murder were obtained for James Henry Elrod III. Both Elrod suspects are currently in the McCurtain County Jail awaiting extradition.

The deceased male and female are identified as Ronald Edward Hostetler Jr., 53 from Paris and Cassie Mullens Head, 38 from Wright City Oklahoma.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to both families in their tragic loss.

I would also like to commend the outstanding working relationships with all the Law enforcement agencies who worked tirelessly together to locate and arrest these dangerous individuals. A sweep from Lamar County Texas, to McCurtain County Oklahoma and to Sevier County Arkansas was quickly put in place to catch these suspects getting them behind bars where they belong. Investigation is on-going.

Sheriff Scott Cass