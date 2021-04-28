Lamar County Double Murder

Lamar County deputies were dispatched to a residence in the northwest part of the county regarding a deceased person. While deputies were at the house, the bodies of a woman and man were found. This case is being investigated by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers as a homicide. Two people have been identified as persons of interest. James Elrod III and Carylon Elrod both have outstanding warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and are wanted for questioning. They may be traveling in a 2008 Cadillac SRX. Names of the deceased are being withheld at this time pending notification of family members. This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released at a later date. Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of James or Carylon Elrod should contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s office at 903-737-2400 or call 911.