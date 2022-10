Lamar County first responders are hosting a charity softball tournament on Oct. 15 at the Chisum softball field, with the first game starting at 8:00 am. Teams will comprise 11-12 players with three women on the field, which is $275 per team or $25 per player. The proceed provides Christmas presents for residents at Paris Nursing Homes. For more information, call Hunter Landers at 903-423-1071, Roper Hill at 903-905-2003, or Tyler Bussell at 903-905-1504.