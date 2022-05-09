Lamar County First Responders To Conduct Mock Crash With North Lamar High School Students

North Lamar ISD along with local emergency services, first responders, and law enforcement officers have been preparing for a mock wreck at North Lamar High School intended to educate teenagers about the tragedy of automobile accidents, especially during prom and graduation seasons. Two dramatizations are set for Friday, May 13 located north of the high school student parking lot. The first one is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. for juniors and seniors and the second at 1:15 p.m. for freshmen and sophomores.

The mock crash aims to send a hard-hitting reminder of the dangers and consequences of unsafe driving behaviors. “This is an event designed to dramatically instill teenagers with the potentially dangerous consequences of drinking while driving,” said NLHS nurse and event coordinator Justine Wideman. “We believe that this will challenge students to think about drinking, texting while driving, personal safety, and the responsibility of making mature decisions when lives are involved.”

The mock wreck uses real crashed vehicles set up on school grounds and student participants to dramatically act out roles as crash victims. Local emergency services including police, paramedics, firefighters, care flight helicopter, and hearse will be on scene. The school’s entire student body will watch the demonstration and learn how emergency responders conduct rescue efforts in real time. Parents are invited and encouraged to attend.

“Mock crashes are a dramatic presentation to educate teenagers about the true consequences of poor driving decisions,” said Wideman. “When students see their friends and peers carried out in a body bag, and another being handcuffed, it hits home. It’s a strong message that aims to influence their driving choices, especially at such a potentially dangerous time of year.” North Lamar urges parents to reinforce driving laws with their teen such as seat belt use, passenger limitations, nighttime driving, no cell phone use, and no texting.