Lamar County Food Pantry

Food pantry to launch food boxes for seniors beginning Monday (Jul 8), Lamar County residents age 60 and over who meet income guidelines will be able to receive a free box of food once per month at the Downtown Food Pantry.

“This is an additional program to our normal free food distribution,” said Allan Hubbard, executive director at the pantry. “Once a person 60-years-old or older signs up, they can come once per month for the additional pre-boxed commodity food.”

Distribution of the senior boxes will be the second Monday of each month from 9:00-11:00 am at the pantry, 124 W. Cherry St., in Paris. Canned fruits, meat, vegetables, and cereals will be accompanied by cheese, pasta, and dry beans. Those wishing to receive the free senior box must bring a birth certificate or driver’s license, proof of residency in Lamar County such as a utility bill or rent receipt, and proof of income such as a check stub or copy of a check, bank statement, or social security awards letter.

“We have a wonderful group of volunteers from East Paris Baptist Church who will be spearheading this program,” Hubbard said. “Those wanting the box will check in and receive a ticket, then drive to our loading dock where the box will be put in their vehicle.”

The pantry already distributes free groceries Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings to people of any age who live in Lamar County with no income stipulations. “We must stress this senior food box is a separate program only for people over 60 years of age who have certain income maximums,” Hubbard said. “Anyone, including those who are already one of our regular clients, who meet these guidelines can come the second Monday of the month and receive this additional box.”

Income guidelines are as follows: a household of one must not make more than $16,237 per year or $1,354 monthly. For a household of two: not more than $21,983 per year or $1,832 monthly income. Three: $27,729 yearly or $2,311 monthly. Four: $33,475 yearly or $2,790 monthly.

For a household of five: $39,221 yearly or $3,269 monthly. Six: $44,967 yearly or $3,748 monthly. Seven: $50,713 yearly or $4,227 monthly. Eight: $56,459 yearly or $4,705 monthly.

For more information, contact Hubbard at 903-737-8870 or via e-mail allan@downtownfoodpantry.org