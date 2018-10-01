The Lamar County Genealogical Society will meet Tuesday (Oct 9) at 7:00 pm. Our speaker will be Gwen Takes Horse. Gwen Takes Horse has worked for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma for the past nineteen years. She spent fourteen of those years working in the education division and the past five years as a genealogist for the tribe.

Gwen is of Choctaw and Chickasaw descent and has a Master of Behavioral Sciences Degree in Counseling Psychology. She has been married to her husband, Bill, of the Crow Tribe of Montana for 42 of the best years of his life and they have three children and two grandchildren. Her hobbies are graveyard hopping, internet cruising, attending pow-wows and her main addiction: three awesome kids named Tre, Laurie, and Clark.

You do not have to be a member to attend meetings of the Society so please come and bring a friend. The Lamar County Genealogical Society and Library is located at the south entrance to the historic Santa Fe Depot, 1135 Bonham St., Paris. If you wish to become a member, please see one of the officers for details after the meeting.

The Lamar County Genealogy Library is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 12:00 to 4:00 pm, and Thursday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. In addition, the library is open the 2nd and 4th Thursdays from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm as well as the 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.