Lamar County Head Start Enrollment Continues

4 hours ago

Enrollment in the Lamar County Head-Start Program will continue through June 3. The staff for the program is comprised of social workers, parent involvement specialists, an education coordinator and a health specialist serves low income families throughout the county. The program also supplies transportation for students and training for parents, plus free meals and snacks for all students. To apply to join the Lamar County Head Start, parents can fill out the online registration.

 

https://lch.parisisd.net/3405_1 until June 3.

 

