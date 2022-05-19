 Lamar County Head Start Holds Its First Prom

Lamar County Head Start honored their 4-year-old Pre-K students with their first Prom this week. Students got dressed up and enjoyed an evening of dancing with all of their friends. “Students were red carpet ready,” stated Head Start Director Eva Williams. “Families were happy to come together to have a good time and celebrate our students. It was truly an evening to remember!”

DJ Rydell Martin with Retro Class Entertainment kept students moving all night with tunes they all knew and loved. Martin said, “DJing and entertaining for this special event, and watching those kiddos in all innocence enjoy dancing with each other and their parents only made me realize that all hope isn’t lost. The Lamar County Head Start Prom has given me a sense of renewal in my craft! This was truly refreshing.”

Parents enjoyed a special opportunity to participate in the father/daughter and mother/son dances with their children. Students were able to regroup and refresh with fruit punch and cookies.