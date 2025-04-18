Header- Mark Patrick
ETB Hiring Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
McKay Law Header
Sandlin Header 2024
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header

Lamar County Head Start Students Celebrate Easter with Annual Egg Hunts

Pictured above left to right from the 3-year old hunt: Clara Young, Ja’Layah Young, Lonnie Perkins, and Dreams Perkins

Students at Lamar County Head Start had a hopping good time this week as they participated in their much- anticipated annual Easter Egg Hunts.

Pictured above left to right from the 4-year old hunt: Arihanna Kindle, Maverick Grisby, and Tysen Dudley.

The festive tradition was held over two days to accommodate all the students. On Tuesday, the 3-year-olds
stayed on campus for their egg hunt, while the 4-year-olds took a special field trip on Wednesday to Wildcat
Stadium, where they searched the football field for colorful eggs.

Pictured left, left to right: 3 year olds Alison Aguilar Rios and Catalina Martinez show each other the eggs they found. Pictured right: 4-year-old Kaylyn Rosser

Each child went home with a basket full of candy-filled eggs, joyful memories, and big smiles. The event
continues to be a highlight for both students and staff, bringing the community together in celebration of spring.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved