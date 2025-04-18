Lamar County Head Start Students Celebrate Easter with Annual Egg Hunts

Students at Lamar County Head Start had a hopping good time this week as they participated in their much- anticipated annual Easter Egg Hunts.

The festive tradition was held over two days to accommodate all the students. On Tuesday, the 3-year-olds

stayed on campus for their egg hunt, while the 4-year-olds took a special field trip on Wednesday to Wildcat

Stadium, where they searched the football field for colorful eggs.

Each child went home with a basket full of candy-filled eggs, joyful memories, and big smiles. The event

continues to be a highlight for both students and staff, bringing the community together in celebration of spring.