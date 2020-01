The Lamar County Homelessness Coalition organized a local Point-In-Time Count of the local homeless population. Over 20 volunteers conducted the surveys beginning at 7:00 am and canvassing the city throughout the day. Approximately 50 individuals were surveyed with just 17 being counted as “sheltered” at the New Hope Center. Participants were given 2-1-1 backpacks filled with items such as food, gloves, hats, blankets, and hygiene items.