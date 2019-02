Tickets are still available for the Lamar County Human Resource Council’s Mardi Gras to be held March 8 at Love Civic Center. The cost is $75 per person, or a table for 8 is $600. There will be Cajun Dinner, live entertainment, free adult beverages, a silent and live auction and much more. Call 903-784-2580 or visit lchrced@suddenlinkmail.com for more information. All proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels, Senior Centers, Gifts of Love, support programs and other activities .