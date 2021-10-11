Lamar County Jail Inspection

2021 Annual Jail Inspection

Sheriff Scott Cass

On October 05, 2021 the Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected the Lamar County Jail for its 2021 annual jail inspection. The result of the inspection finds the Lamar County Jail is in full compliance; meeting/and or exceeding all criteria set forth from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards with no deficiencies noted. The Texas Jail Commission Inspectors verified and certified all operations of the Lamar County Jail; below are a partial list of those operations:

Records /Procedures

Kitchen management and Food Service

Safety and Security

Life Safety- Fire and Smoke Drills

Health Services

Inmate Grievances

Detention Officer Certifications

Cleanliness of the Jail

Classification Procedures

The Lamar County Detention facility passed all areas of inspections with no deficiencies noted. Lamar County Jail Administrators, Lt. Lorie Hardy and Detention Deputy Shannon Brewster and the staff of the Lamar County Jail are to be commended for the exceptional job they are performing, and the continued excellence and professionalism in the daily operations of the Lamar County Jail. “I want the citizens to know that their Lamar County Jail is safe and secure, it is clean, and being maintained in good working order”. “It is further important to add; the cooperative efforts and the good working relationships between the Lamar County Judges, the Lamar County Attorney’s Office, District and County Clerks, and the Lamar County Commissioners Court are vital, as the Sheriff’s Office strives daily to operate the jail efficiently and professionally”.

This continues to show the excellence that the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office strives to provide to the citizens of Lamar County in all ways.

Honor-Commitment-Integrity-Service-Professionalism

LAMAR COUNTY JAIL

