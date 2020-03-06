Lamar County Judy Reaches Decision on Morrison Sentence

A Lamar County Jury has determined the sentence in Ashley Morrison’s 2nd Murder trial.

After deliberating only about 30 minutes, a Lamar County jury has sentenced Ashley Morrison to 30 years in prison for the murder of retired North Lamar teacher Annie Sims of Powderly. Morrison received the same sentence in her first murder trial, but that conviction was overturned. Morrison pleaded guilty to the murder, but asked the jury to decide her punishment. Morrison’s Court Appointed attorney was Heath Hyde of Sulphur Springs.