" /> Lamar County Judy Reaches Decision on Morrison Sentence – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019

Lamar County Judy Reaches Decision on Morrison Sentence

46 mins ago

 

A Lamar County Jury has determined the sentence in Ashley Morrisons 2nd Murder trial.

After deliberating only about 30 minutes, a Lamar County jury has sentenced Ashley Morrison to 30 years in prison for the murder of retired North Lamar teacher Annie Sims of Powderly. Morrison received the same sentence in her first murder trial, but that conviction was overturned. Morrison pleaded guilty to the murder, but asked the jury to decide her punishment. Morrison’s Court Appointed attorney was Heath Hyde of Sulphur Springs.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     