Sandlin Header 2022
Denny’s Paris Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Lamar County Jury Call Canceled For Tuesday February 6

The Lamar County Court at law jury call scheduled for Tuesday, February 6 has been cancelled. Those receiving a summons for jury duty do not need to report.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved