Lamar County Man Awarded $6.2 Million

A Collin County jury has awarded Bill Proctor, 57, of Lamar County, $6.2 million in a medical negligence lawsuit against a Sherman doctor. Proctor was left a person with paraplegia after what his attorney says was a botched spinal surgery. Proctor was referred to Sherman Dr. Mark Silver and went in for a consultation. He underwent surgery in 2018 to try to alleviate his chronic back pain. The lawsuit says that Dr. Silver caused Proctor’s injury due to negligence during the surgery, permanently impairing the functions of his bowels and bladder.

