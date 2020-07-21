Lamar County Man Charged with Aggravated Assault After Brandishing Gun

Paris Police responded to a man with a gun in the 2600-block of Lamar Ave and made contact with a 22-year-old man who said he was involved in a road rage incident with a man who brandished a pistol and threatened him. The two pulled into the convenience store in the 2600-block of Lamar, and the suspect exited his vehicle. He told the victim to exit his vehicle so that they could fight. When the victim drove away, the suspect retrieved a pistol from his vehicle and ran toward the victim, threatening to shoot. Deputies later arrested 45-year-old Shawn Adam Carrouth of Bagwell for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.