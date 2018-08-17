Lamar County Man Charged With Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon

Press Release from Lt. Smith, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

A Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Detective was traveling north bound on South Collegiate St. in Paris Friday. As the detective approached the entrance/exit for the Civic Center they observed a dark color Chevrolet HHR traveling at a fast speed coming out of the civic center turning on to South Collegiate northbound in front of the detective. As they got closer to Clarksville St. where the road turns to a four lane, the detective observed a white Dodge Caravan approaching at a high rate of speed. The HHR went to the middle turning lane to turn in to the Paris Junior College Campus and the Caravan turned also. The HHR turned around in the parking lot and the Caravan followed. Both vehicles traveled back on to South Collegiate north bound. As the detective was turning around to stop the two vehicles, the driver of the Caravan went around the HHR, got in front of the vehicle, put the vehicle in reverse and backed in to the HHR. I activated my emergency lights, the driver of the HHR turned in to the parking lot in the 1000 block of South Collegiate, the driver of the white caravan jumped the curb and positioned the Caravan in front of the HHR. As the detective got out of his vehicle, the driver of the van put the van in reverse, put it in drive, acted as if he was going to take off, then put the van in park. The driver was ordered out of the vehicle and detained at that time.

The driver of the Caravan was identified as Matthew Sheid a 35 year old white male. Additional units from the Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department arrived to assist the detective. While officers were investigating the incident, they discovered that Sheid and his girlfriend, who was the driver of the Chevrolet HHR had been in multiple disturbances involving Sheid chasing her and ramming her vehicle since Thursday August 16, 2018 and continued on until today’s incident.

Sheid was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon and transported to the Lamar County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.