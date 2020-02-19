The local chapter of the Master Gardeners of Texas AgriLife Extension Service is offering FREE short courses to help local gardeners. The first class will be on vegetable gardens and will be conducted by local expert Donna James on Thursday evening, February 20, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the B Building of the Fairgrounds. Learn how to grow your own food specific to this region.

The following week, February 27, Jack Chennault of Arbornault, a certified arborist will give instructions on pruning pecan and fruit trees along with rose bushes. Again, Building B of the Fairgrounds from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

March 5, our final course is on berries (blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries) and is offered by three Master Gardeners that successfully grow these berries! Come learn their methods! This one will be in the West Side building (the red one) of the Fairgrounds.

Check us out on FaceBook – Lamar County Master Gardeners for more details. Hope to see you there!