" /> Lamar County Mayors Can Determine Large Social Gathering Permission – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Access Financial Group
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Lamar County Mayors Can Determine Large Social Gathering Permission

2 hours ago

 

Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell authorized mayors to give the go-ahead for Independence Day celebrations in the county. Deport will hold its fireworks display Saturday night at 9pm downtown. The July 3 fireworks show in Paris will be behind the Love Civic Center at approximately 9:20 pm. There will not be stadium use this year, but the Paris Municipal Band will play under the Pavilion located at the Love Civic Center.. Social Distancing and the use of masks is  strongly encouraged at all locations where you watch fireworks.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     