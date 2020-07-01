Lamar County Mayors Can Determine Large Social Gathering Permission

Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell authorized mayors to give the go-ahead for Independence Day celebrations in the county. Deport will hold its fireworks display Saturday night at 9pm downtown. The July 3 fireworks show in Paris will be behind the Love Civic Center at approximately 9:20 pm. There will not be stadium use this year, but the Paris Municipal Band will play under the Pavilion located at the Love Civic Center.. Social Distancing and the use of masks is strongly encouraged at all locations where you watch fireworks.