Lamar County Men Among 3 Arrested for Violent Home Invasion

Three armed men, including two from Lamar County, were arrested in Sulphur Springs in connection with a violent home invasion robbery. The victim was pistol whipped and the gun discharged, striking a wall in the home. The suspects stole two cell phones and ran away. The phones were tracked to a local trailer park and nineteen-year-old Zadarion Christopher Swain and 17-year-old Zavier Ahamad Rollerson, both of Paris and 20-year-old Dequenek Timothy Shepard of Brashear were arrested. They remain in the Hopkins County jail without bond.