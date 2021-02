Two murder suspects were among those indicted by the February panel of the Lamar County Grand Jury. Twenty-one-year Ashton Jacorrien Green of Houston is accused of killing Rolshawun Goss on December 28. Thirty-four-year-old Adiel Pablo Vasquez, of Paris, is charged with killing Jose Guzman on August 2. Both men are being held in the Lamar County Jail pending their trials.