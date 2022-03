Patrick O’Neal, Jr.

After a Lamar County Grand Jury updated the murder indictment of 39-year-old Patrick Earl O’Neal, Jr., they might reschedule his trial slated for next week. The state is accusing O’Neal of fatally shooting 42-year-old Antwains Massey of Blossom on April 2 of last year. Forty-nine-year-old Jubal Burton was shot and seriously injured in the incident. O’Neal turned himself in immediately after the shootings.