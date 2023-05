The first annual Lamar County Police Memorial Walk has been rescheduled for Saturday May 20.The 1 ½ mile walk will begin at 9am at Reno Kiwanis Park. The featured speaker will be Michelle Widner, the widow of fallen Paris PD Detective Chris Widner. For more information, visit the Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lcadoptacop.