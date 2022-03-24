Lamar County Poverty Task Force

The United Way of Lamar County has announced will hold the inaugural meeting of a Poverty Task Force on Wednesday, March 30th at noon at Lewis Hall. This task force will share information on the resources the community currently has to offer and identify the gaps in services that could help those living in poverty even more. The first step is to bring as many voices to the table as possible and encourage open dialog and conversation. Those wanting to attend the meeting can rsvp at jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.