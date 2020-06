Lamar County Reports Additional COVID 19 Death

Today, 6/15/2020, The Paris-Lamar County Health District received notification of another COVID related death. There are 12 COVID-19 related deaths with nine associated with Paris Healthcare Center, one with Stillhouse, and two are unrelated.

As of today, 6/15/2020, Lamar County received notification of an additional four COVID-19 cases. The six from yesterday consist of a 21-year-old male, a 23-year-old male, a 34-year-old male, a 51-year-old female, a 69-year-old male, and a 78-year-old male.

Today the four consist of a 26-year-old female, a 30-year-old female, a 46-year-old female, and a 52-year-old female.

Lamar County has 178 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with seven travel-related and 171 community spread. As of Monday, 118 positives recovered.

Demographics of cases-

Age 0-9: none

Age 10-19: 2 males, 4 females

Age 20-29: 8 males, 15 females

Age 30-39: 16 males, 17 females

Age 40-49: 6 males, 18 females

Age 50-59: 11 males, 13 females

Age 60-69: 15 males, 22 females

Age 70-79: 7 males, 13 females

Age 80 +: 6 males, 5 females