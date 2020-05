Lamar County Reports Coronavirus Death Unrelated to Nursing Home, New Case

On 5/12/2020, The Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of an additional 1 confirmed COVID-19 case which is a 30 year old Male.

As previously reported, another COVID-19 death has been reported. This death is NOT related to the nursing home.

As of today, 5/12/2020 Lamar County has 105 confirmed case of COVID-19. Seven cases are travel related and 98 are community spread.